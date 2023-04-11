A major checkpoint in Gillette College’s work toward accreditation could take place in June, when college officials hope to submit their accreditation application to the Higher Learning Commission.
As of now, the application is on track, said Barry Spriggs, college vice president of student and academic affairs, in a strategic plan workshop Friday. If all goes well, the three- to five-year accreditation timeline given by college officials after the new school district was created also remains on target. The goal is to join full accreditation ranks by 2025.
Students taking college classes locally are now accredited through the Northern Wyoming Community College District.
Timeline
The application officials aim to submit in June is made up of 19 different requirements needed to qualify for candidacy. Some of the extensive checklist includes well-qualified staff, financial stability, the structure of administration and educational programming.
In the last 19 months, the college has made its way through many of those markers, including its first fiscal year budget, audit and the transferring of faculty and staff from NWCCD to the new district. Once the application is submitted, Spriggs said it could take up to three months before they hear if the college is eligible for candidacy.
In the candidacy phase, the school would essentially be acting as a candidate for accreditation. The commission would send representatives to Gillette for site visits and different evaluations, checking scores of data and evidence that shows the college can function on its own.
The phase itself can take up to four years but that timeline could be reduced if the new district can pull information from when it was partnered with NWCCD.
“They’ll come in and it’s pretty much, we have to answer the questions that’ve been set forth and show them the evidence,” Spriggs said. “Normally that would take four years, our goal is of course two years to try and get all that information clean and clear so when they review it they say, ‘OK you can stand on your own.’”
The goal throughout the entire process is to show that the college is sustainable, that it can support itself for years to come rather than the snapshot representatives will see when they visit the campus.
Chair Robert Palmer questioned whether the college could fast track the accreditation process in any way since the programs, faculty and facilities in Gillette have gone through accreditation in the past. Basically, would it be quicker to apply for a change of governance rather than the full accreditation process?
The answer is still up in the air and will remain unanswered until the college checks its application off the list.
Gillette College President Janell Oberlander said she’s spoken with commission officials about the fast track process.
“When we asked them specifically about change of governance, change of structure, that would have to be implemented by the Northern Wyoming Community College District,” she said.
Oberlander said that NWCCD President Walt Tribley asked her to reach out once the bid for accreditation is approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.