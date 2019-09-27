A Gillette man became the state’s 121st highway fatality when he lost control of his 2018 Harley-Davidson near Sheridan on Sunday.
Johhny H. Gilstad, 52, crashed on Highway 345 north of Sheridan at 3:30 p.m. when the motorcycle left the road on the right side and he lost control of it, according to a statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Thursday.
