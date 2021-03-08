Wyoming will remove its statewide mask requirement and allow bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms to resume normal operations on March 16.
The decision, which was announced Monday morning, reflects the state’s continually improving health metrics and is consistent with Gov. Mark Gordon’s approach of balancing public health with protecting livelihoods.
Wyoming has seen a declining number of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and has had significant success rolling out the vaccine, with the state’s most vulnerable residents having access to the vaccine.
“I thank the people of Wyoming for their commitment to keeping one another safe throughout this pandemic,” Gordon said in a press release. “It is through their efforts that we have kept our schools and businesses operating and our economy moving forward.
"I ask all Wyoming citizens to continue to take personal responsibility for their actions and stay diligent as we look ahead to the warmer months and to the safe resumption of our traditional spring and summer activities.”
Campbell County residents already are exempt from the mask mandate. On Friday, the state approved a variance submitted by commissioners.
Gordon emphasized the success the state has had in managing the virus while keeping businesses and schools open. He continues to encourage Wyomingites to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces and to follow the best practices adopted by any business they visit to slow the spread of the virus.
The face covering protocol will remain in place in K-12 schools as a safety measure to ensure that classroom learning and all student activities can continue to occur safely.
“Wyoming is one of the few states in the country that kept students learning in the classroom for the entire school year. We made sacrifices, but the earlier orders saved lives. We persevered,” Gordon said. “With this approach we can have graduations, proms and a great end to the school year by keeping schools open. Especially since our children will not have the chance to be vaccinated this spring.”
Nearly 100,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Wyoming, and 19% of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Almost all counties in the state are now entering the 1c phase, which includes restaurant, bar, gym, and theater workers.
