The Campbell County Rockpile Museum is looking for stories, information or photos from any veterans from or connected to Campbell County who was in service during the Korean War.
The Rockpile has an extensive collection on stories of veterans in and around Campbell County. They invite any veteran or family member who served in Korea or anywhere else on active duty during the war to reach out with information on their or their family member’s story. The information could include things like military branch, rank, or photographs.
