The AVA Art Center is hosting a fluid acrylic painting workshop from noon-2:30 p.m. Sept. 14.
Participants will learn about and experience mixing paint with mediums for different effects and techniques. The workshop will begin with a warm-up on coasters using the “flip cup” and “dirty pour” techniques.
