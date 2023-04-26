DRUGS
VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA: A bottle of anabolic steroids was found above the ceiling tiles in a halfway house resident’s room and are suspected to belong to the prior resident, a 33-year-old man, who had gotten in trouble for using steroids, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Dan Maul. The current resident, a 36-year-old man, will take a urine test to prove he hasn’t used the steroids. The investigation continues.
HIGHWAY 14-16 AND ECHETA ROAD: A 43-year-old woman was stopped for speeding and arrested on a Weston County warrant Tuesday afternoon. When she was taken to jail, a meth pipe was found hidden on her and had a testable amount of crystal meth in it, so she was also arrested for meth possession, Police Sgt. Dan Stroup said.
WARRANT
GURLEY AVENUE AND NINTH STREET: A 37-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay on an original shoplifting charge after an anonymous caller reported seeing her on the street Tuesday morning. She was arrested and held on a $410.57 bond, Stroup said.
HIGHWAY 59 AND FIFTH STREET: A 34-year-old man who was a passenger in a traffic stop at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday was arrested on city warrants for failing to appear on a shoplifting charge and a drug-related Lawrence County, South Dakota warrant, Stroup said.
VANDALISM
2600 BLOCK SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: A 36-year-old man called police Tuesday to report that his 14-year-old son had shoplifted two packs of gum from Albertsons. The boy was brought back to the store and returned the gum, valued at $8.48, and was ticketed for shoplifting, Stroup said.
CARELESS DRIVING
PINTAIL DRIVE: An 18-year-old man was ticketed for careless driving after someone had reported he was driving at “extreme speeds” in a 25 mph zone Tuesday. The man was found and stopped in a black Ford Focus and admitted to driving down the road but denied speeding. He was ticketed for careless driving and released, Stroup said.
FRAUD
1500 BLOCK ESTES LANE: A 20-year-old man is not out any money after reporting that $834 was spent on his debit card without his permission Tuesday. A couple hours before the money was spent, he said that someone claiming to be with his bank called and asked for personal information. He gave the information and got a call about an hour later from his actual bank, noting the suspicious charges to his account made in Miami, Florida. The charges were canceled by the bank and the man canceled the compromised card, Stroup said. The investigation is ongoing.
THEFT
STONE GATE AVENUE: Two vehicle titles were reported stolen Tuesday morning from a home but the vehicle’s themselves were not taken. Nothing else was taken from the home and the investigation is ongoing, Maul said.
BATTERY
LAKEVIEW ELEMENTARY: A 12-year-old student was ticketed for battery after pushing down another student Tuesday, despite having been warned previously after a similar incident, Maul said.
