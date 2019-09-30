One of the inmates who escaped from a minimum security prison in Newscastle last week has been caught in Mesquite, Texas.
Jason Green, 48, has been arrested, but inmate Robert Simpson remains at large and still could be in the Mesquite and greater Dallas/Fort Worth area, according to the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Mesquite police responded to a suspicious person call early Sunday morning and saw two people running from the location on foot. Green was captured but the other individual (believed to be Simpson) got away, according to the Mesquite Police Department.
Simpson and Green escaped from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle on Sept. 22. It is believed they stole a city truck in Newcastle and drove to Laramie, that night. They abandoned the truck at a roofing company in Laramie, which wasn't found for several days. They may have stolen a black Subaru near that location.
Green was serving a sentence for larceny and was sentenced in 2015 to three to eight years.
Simpson, 30, is 5-10 and about 165 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He has a scar on the bridge of his nose, on his right forearm and on the left hand. He has a tattoo of a domino and hellcat on his right arm with other tattoos on his chest, abdomen and back. He was last seen with a beard and sometimes has black eyeglasses.
Simpson was serving a five- to 15-year sentence for aggravated burglary with a weapon.
Texas authorities have asked that anyone with information about the location of Simpson to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS; or contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.
The whereabouts of “Shadow,” a black lab-mix that Simpson stole from the Wyoming Honor Camp’s Project LOVED canine program, remains unknown.
It’s not certain at this time when Green will be returned to Wyoming and what additional charges he will face, the department of corrections says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.