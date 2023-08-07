Library Board
Former library director Terri Lesley recounts the what she believes led to her termination by four members of the Campbell County Library Board during a meeting Friday at the library in Gillette. The board gave no reason for terminating the librarian, who has been with the library for about 27 years.

 Ed Glazar

The Campbell County Commissioners approved a revised job description for the executive director of the Campbell County Public Library.

(2) comments

Howie Dewitt

Is there anything in the job description about taking your orders from uneducated religious zealots?

Dakota Rose

Perhaps they are looking for intellectual equals? Of course they are.

