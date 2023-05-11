The nearly completed bracket was taped to a wall at the front of the room.
“Narrowing it down?” Megan Petersen asked with a quick glance at the sheet.
“Yep,” Alexa Richert answered as she scribbled Evie Tracey’s name into one of the few remaining slots.
Richert had manned the station in front of the gold bracket chess players since about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when the first rounds of an elementary student chess tournament began. The bracket represented only a portion of the 160 young ones who tested their strategic abilities Wednesday afternoon, while set up at the Gillette College Tech Center.
Renee Conklin, a gifted and talented program teacher, and Petersen, school district math facilitator, organized the event that included the help of high school students who had competed in tournaments similar to the one they were now in charge of.
“It’s different this year because we used to have the tournaments in schools, but we have too many kids now,” Petersen said. “We had to move to a bigger space.”
Students were separated into categories — grades 1-2, grades 3-4 and grades 5-6 — as well as the gold or silver sections. Students had to play off against other members in their chess club to earn a spot in the gold bracket. At the end of the tournament, students received medals with the top finisher receiving a donated chess set.
Helping out
Richert and Sydnee Streitz were two of the flock of high school students organizing the chaos of hundreds of competitors. Both remember taking part in the tournaments themselves when they went to Hillcrest Elementary School.
“I remember being a kid playing in the chess club and in the tournaments and winning medals,” said Streitz, now a junior at Campbell County High School. “Well, a singular medal maybe, but it’s just very exciting because I don’t think a lot of kids know how to play chess.”
She and Richert, a senior at CCHS, both enjoyed the crowd of focused students that also motivated some to step out of their comfort zones.
At first, Evie wasn’t sure if she wanted to join in the gold bracket. She was given the option but questioned it, not certain she had what it took. By the end of the tournament, she was fighting for a third place finish on the consolation side of the golden bracket.
“I thought I wasn’t good enough to be in the gold bracket,” the Hillcrest fifth grader said. “Now I feel really good and I hope I get third.”
While Evie was floating on a win, Buffalo Ridge fifth grader Emma Bacile was working her way back from a third round loss.
“I was beat immediately. I was done for. Game over,” she said.
Although the defeat came quickly, Emma’s mood wasn’t hampered as she prepared for her final round of competition. Depending on how many points she gathered by taking out her next opponent’s pieces, she could still finish the day in legitimate standings.
It was all about having the right perspective, something Evie said chess has helped her develop.
“It helps me think in different ways that you usually don’t think of,” she said of chess. “Depending on what you want to do with your piece, it’s all different.”
