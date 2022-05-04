A doctor who examined a 3-month-old boy who was found to have 31 fractures, including nine that were recent, in 2021 said there was no way those bones could have been broken on accident.
Dr. Kathryn Wells, a pediatrician who is board-certified in child abuse, examined the baby on Jan. 3, 2021, after he was flown from Gillette to Colorado the day before, and determined that his injuries were a result of child physical abuse.
This testimony came on Wednesday, the third day of the jury trial of Tyler Martinson, 29, who is charged with 10 counts of aggravated child abuse.
Wells, who also is the executive director of the Kempe Center at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, which specializes in preventing and treating child abuse, neglect and trauma, was part of the child protection team that examined the boy.
Wells talked with Dr. Deanna Lassegard of Gillette, who examined the baby at Campbell County Health, and reviewed X-rays and other medical records. She also spoke with the baby’s mom, Keasha Bullinger, and went over the boy’s family medical history. There was nothing on either side that would suggest the boy suffered from a condition that made him more easily bleed, bruise or break bones, Wells said.
Osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease, is a genetic disorder that can cause one’s bones to break easily. This was ruled out after genetic testing.
Other diseases, such as rickets, and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a group of inherited disorders that affect the body’s ability to make connective tissue, also were ruled out, Wells said.
Bullinger told Wells of one instance where the baby was choking on formula, and Martinson held him upside down and hit his back several times.
The boy had corner fractures in his legs, which are often caused when there is tension along the length of the bone, such as from a yanking or tugging motion, Wells said. The broken femur was a spiral fracture, meaning it was broken with a twisting motion. And as for his rib fractures, Wells said infant ribs are not hard, and that they can be damaged by grabbing or squeezing.
Additionally, the baby’s liver enzyme levels were “very high,” which can be a sign of blunt force trauma.
There was no brain bleeding or retinal hemorrhaging present in the baby, Wells said. Those two things are common in abusive head trauma. She said the baby was lucky to not have brain bleeding, adding that pulling, shaking or squeezing usually doesn’t cause a brain bleed.
Wells said a possible explanation that was given for the baby’s injuries that Martinson was “bicycling” the baby, moving his legs back and forth in a biking motion to help relieve gas.
She said that none of the information she gathered “adequately explained the trauma,” and that the injuries could not have been an accident. Wells and the rest of the child protection team came to the consensus that his injuries were a result of child physical abuse.
Other medical personnel
Clint Petersen, a chiropractor, saw the baby once in late November. He noted the baby had “spinal restriction,” which can be common in infants, and that he did not notice anything out of the ordinary.
Jennifer Rasmuson, a nurse practitioner at Big Horn Pediatrics, saw the baby when he was three days old, two weeks old and two months old. She said he was doing “quite well” at those appointments, and there were no red flags. She did refer the baby to Gillette Physical Therapy to treat his torticollis, which is a twisting of the neck that causes the head to rotate and tilt at an odd angle.
In this baby’s case, he was not able to look left.
Christine Clouston, a physical therapist at Gillette Physical Therapy, saw the baby seven different times for his torticollis. She taught his mother several techniques to address the issue, which she demonstrated on a doll for the jury. All of the techniques are recommended to be gentle and supportive and that they should be stopped if the baby starts crying, Clouston said.
She said she did not prescribe anything that would cause 31 fractures.
She saw the baby on Dec. 30, 2020. At that appointment, she noted the baby was fussier than normal, and he couldn’t rotate his head from right to left. He couldn’t lie on his back without crying, Clouston said.
On that date, which was three days before he was taken to the hospital, the baby had motion in his legs, which appeared to be fine.
