BLM seeks info on bullet-riddled trail kiosk

The Bureau of Land Management announced a $300 reward for information leading to the identification and conviction of those responsible for vandalizing the Old Quarry Trails kiosk, located about five miles east of Newcastle
The Bureau of Land Management is looking for the unknown persons responsible for shooting up a glass trail kiosk and is willing to pay for help finding them.
