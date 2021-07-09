Due to an unanticipated amount of interest, Friday night's entertainment at the Family Motor Coach Association's 103rd International Convention and RV Expo will not be open to the public, said Doug Uhlenbrock, FMCA's director of events.
It was a mistake to offer access to the general public, he said, when the indoor seating capacity is limited and the concert is expected to be well attended by those visitors at the rally.
Originally, the organization welcomed the public for every night's entertainment if visitors purchased a $50 Daily Passport, but after a story published by the News Record prompted numerous calls of interested locals, the organizers feared that one of two things would happen: Gillette residents would show up to the show and get turned away, or FMCA visitors wouldn't get access to their own event's entertainment.
Uhlenbrock said he regretted the mistake, but he didn't want people to be upset when there ended up being no space available to accommodate the guests.
He said the Daily Passport, which grants an attendee admittance to a day's worth of seminars, exhibits and entertainment will be available Saturday and will allow attendance at that evening's entertainment, country and rock cover band Narrow Gauge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.