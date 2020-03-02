Residents wanting to play ball on the new turf at the Energy Capital Sports Complex may have to wait about a year.
Work is scheduled to start in the spring, depending on the weather, but the fields won't be ready for spring soccer until 2021, city spokesman Geno Palazzari said.
In the fall, the city council gave the city the go-ahead to build three additional fields at the “Field of Dreams.”
It awarded the $5.77 million project to DRM Inc. of Gillette. About $4.51 million of the project will go toward building two synthetic turf multi-use fields, drainage systems, domestic water extension, perimeter sidewalks, fencing, electronic conduit for flood lighting, landscaping, irrigation and a parking lot.
The remaining $1.26 million would pay for the construction of the third field, which would be located south of the two fields.
The Gillette City Council on Tuesday will consider an agreement to hire PCA Engineering to act as the construction manager and oversee the work that DRM Inc. does.
The $297,896 to pay PCA would come out of the city’s general fund.
Electronic wager device goes to second reading
The council will listen to second reading on an ordinance that would require city businesses to pay at least $1,700 to operate its “skills”-based games.
The proposed law, which passed first reading at the Feb. 18 meeting, would call for businesses to pay $1,200 for an annual permit and $500 for each machine. It would also set a limit on how many machines a business could have, five.
The ordinance would define “skills” games as an electronic system or device that gives players a chance to use skill or judgment, and the outcome is not entirely controlled by chance. Each machine would need to have a certificate showing it had been tested by an independent gaming laboratory.
The maximum penalties for not complying with the law would be up to six months in jail and a $750 fine. But the city also could enforce administrative fees — as it does for places that fail alcohol compliance checks — for those convicted of violating the law. A first offense would result in a $500 fine, a second, $1,000, and for a third violation, there would be a $1,500 fine, plus the permit would be revoked.
If the second reading passes it will go to third reading at the March 17 meeting.
Other agenda items
The council will also consider a couple of bids for the following projects:
- Repainting of the city's yellow lines, crosswalks and turn lanes in the amount of $94,558.60 (Public Works fund)
- Crestview utility extensions, $740,809 (Optional 1% Sales Tax funds)
At the dinner pr-emeeting, the city will host a discussion on potential utility rate changes and listen to a presentation on irrigation.
