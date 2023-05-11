Spring Zinger (copy)
Buy Now

Runners travel down Westover Road during the Spring Zinger in 2019. The race begins at 7:15 a.m. Saturday at McDonald's on Camel Drive. A 5-K for mental health awareness begins at 9 a.m. at Dalbey Park Edwards Shelter.

 News Record File Photo

Locals can join in two different 5-K events Saturday. The first race of the Feet Don’t Fail Me Now road race series begins at 7:15 a.m. at the McDonald’s on Camel Drive. Those interested can sign up day of until 7 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.