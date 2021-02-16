The Rockpile Museum’s next “Black and Yellow Theatre: Voices of the Powder River Basin” program will explore the Lakotas in the region.
University of Oregon Northwest and Pacific history professor Jeffrey Osler will talk about his book “The Lakota and the Black Hills: The Struggle for Sacred Ground” at 5 p.m. Friday. People can visit the museum’s Facebook and YouTube pages to watch.
