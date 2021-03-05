Campbell County added two more COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its total confirmed case count to 4,200 since the pandemic began.
Headed into a warm weekend, the number of new cases in the county remains steadily around one to two new cases per day, a marked decrease from the end of last year and beginning of 2021.
The number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the county has increased steadily over the past few weeks.
As of March 3, there have been 2,290 people who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Campbell County. Of the counties 6,422 first doses of the vaccine received, 4,475 of those shots have been dolled out, or just shy of 70%, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 6,422
- First vaccine doses administered: 4,475 (69.68%; as of March 3)
- Second vaccine doses received: 4,062
- Second vaccine doses administered: 2,290 (56.38%; as of March 3)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 2
- Number of probables: 480
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 15
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,200
- Number of active cases: 19
- Recoveries: 4,605
- Recoveries in past seven days: 19
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 57
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 69
- Number of probables: 8,367
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 353
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 46,397
- Number of active cases: 532
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 682
- Hospitalizations today: 21
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,969 (1,285)
Natrona: 5,781 (1,948)
Campbell: 4,200 (481)
Fremont: 4,122 (781)
Albany: 3,530 (383)
Sweetwater: 3,683 (146)
Sheridan: 2,408 (627)
Weston: 527 (96)
Johnson: 420 (292)
Crook: 386 (32)
