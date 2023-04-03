Senior Center Numbers
Buy Now

A group of people check numbers on their bingo cards after lunch Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Campbell County Senior Center in Gillette.

 News Record File Photo

The Campbell County Senior Center will be closed Tuesday in anticipation of the incoming winter storm.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.