Campbell County Health has moved its respiratory symptom screening process has moved to the main entrance at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
The move makes screening more efficient for CCH staff. To begin the screening process, those with respiratory symptoms are asked to call your health care provider or 307-688-1000.
When patients go through the screening process, and if they meet criteria, they will be directed to a mobile swabbing site in the circle drive at the hospital.
The purpose of the call screening and mobile swabbing screening is to limit local transmission of infectious diseases, including possible COVID-19, by providing a screening alternative to the emergency room, local walk-in clinics or urgent care facilities as well as medical offices.
At the mobile screening location:
- You must be referred to the drive through site in order to be screened.
- Patients will be asked to present picture ID and screening number provided at phone screening.
- Patients will be asked to remain in their car during the process to prevent transmission.
- Providers will wear appropriate personal protective gear.
- After testing, patients are asked to self-isolate at home until they get their test results.
This screening process will not automatically provide COVID-19 testing upon request. The CDC advises doctors to use their best judgment when it comes to determining if someone should be tested for COVID-19.
In Wyoming, there are limited test kits available, and you may not meet the criteria to be tested. CCH wants to ensure that the most vulnerable people — especially older adults who are at greatest risk for serious complications and death — are tested first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.