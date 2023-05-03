Tree sale
A single leaf falls from a tree to join others off of West 4J Road in 2022. Those in search of trees or shrubs can find them at the Master Gardeners sale from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rockpile Community Center.

 News Record File Photo

The Campbell County Master Gardeners are putting on their annual tree and shrub sale from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rockpile Community Center.

