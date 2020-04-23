Campbell County School District trustees have decided that schools will remain closed through the end of the school year and high school graduations have been pushed back to late June.
During a special board meeting Thursday evening, trustees voted to extend the public school closure through the end of the school year. They also decided that instead of cancelling or holding high school graduations virtually as scheduled May 17, Westwood High School graduation has tentatively been rescheduled for June 26 and June 27 for Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools.
The board also decided that high school proms, which had been set for May 9, won't happen this year.
Read Friday's News Record for more on the special school board meeting.
(1) comment
Good Decision!!!
