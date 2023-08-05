The implementation of the Campbell County Public Library’s new collection development policy will have to be put on hold until a new director is hired.
During a special meeting of the library board Tuesday afternoon, Brandy Elder, executive director of human resources for the county, said the board needs to hold off on the policy for now.
Board member Chelsie Collier asked if it would be appropriate for the interim director to implement the new policy. Elder said it would not and that the board needs to “push the pause button” on the policy.
“That’s something for your new director,” she said. “The board’s focus right now, in my professional opinion, is hiring a new executive director.”
The policy is what led to the firing of former library director Terri Lesley, who feared that she would be sued if she followed the policy.
Interim directors have limited capabilities, Elder said. Their main duty is to oversee operations, “basically to keep the boat flowing in the proper direction.”
An interim director has not been appointed as of Friday morning.
The library board also changed the job description for the library’s executive director, changing the education requirements to allow for anyone with a four-year degree in any field and at least nine years of experience in a related field to apply for the job.
The board was split, with board members Charlie Anderson and Darcie Lyon voting against the change.
This change requires approval from county commissioners before the job can be advertised for. The commissioners were scheduled to approve it at a special meeting scheduled for Friday morning.
Collier referenced a post from the ALA website titled “What Library Directors Need to Know.”
The post said the requirements for a library director position can span from a four-year undergraduate degree in any field all the way to a master’s in library science along with another master’s degree.
The education requirements for a library director in Campbell County included a graduate degree in library science from an American Library Association-accredited college or university, or a graduate degree in a related field, and nine or more years of experience in library management.
Tuesday, the board removed the reference to the ALA, so that the requirement is now a graduate degree in library science from an accredited school, or a graduate degree in a related field. But it also added that an undergraduate degree is acceptable.
In September, the library voted to have no association with the ALA or any chapter organizations, including the Wyoming Library Association.
The job description now says that the graduate degree is preferred, but those who only have an undergraduate degree fit the requirements as well, as long as they have nine years of experience in a related field.
Collier suggested changing the requirements to open it up to a four-year degree in any field, because she couldn’t find any master’s of library science degree in the country that wasn’t associated with the ALA.
“If every library science school has some connection to the ALA, where are we going to get people who know about managing libraries in any other way?” Anderson asked.
He worried that the new job description would lead to a number of non-qualified applicants.
“I think we should require at least a graduate degree, otherwise we’re broadening it in a weird way to get people who aren’t going to be qualified,” he said.
Board member Sage Bear said a master’s degree shouldn’t be required in order to lead a library in Campbell County.
“We’re relatively a small town, I don’t think we need to have somebody with all these letters behind their name,” she said.
Bear, Collier and Butler said a library director needs less experience working in an actual library and more experience in things such as managing employees and writing a budget.
“We need someone with good business skills that can manage people, manage a budget, keep current on new library topics,” Bear said. “They can do that very well without a master’s in library science.”
Lyon disagreed, saying that some employees might be offended if their director hasn’t had as much education as they’ve had.
“I think it has to be a graduate degree,” she said. “If it’s (a graduate degree) in another field, I can live with that, but I don’t think it should be an undergrad degree for this position.”
Anderson said the fact that schools around the country are accredited by the ALA would imply that the organization is a good thing.
“We’re going to break that mold,” Bear said. “They’re the ones that got us in this situation to begin with.”
“It sounds to me like this is a very narrow focus on the world,” Anderson said. “Some day maybe there will be graduate schools that will take your view but it doesn’t sound like there are any right now.”
“We said we wanted to break the mold, Charlie,” Bear said.
“I don’t count myself as one of the ‘we’ who want to break the mold,” Anderson said. “What I want to see is a quality library and a reasonable set of qualifications for a director.”
Board chairman Charles Butler said an applicant with a master’s in library science will be given a chance at the job just like someone who has a bachelor’s degree in any other field.
“I’m not saying we’ll be against the person if they have an ALA degree, but they have to show me that they think for themselves,” Bear said.
