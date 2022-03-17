Graduates fill the Pronghorn Center before receiving their diplomas in 2021. As part of the ongoing negotiations between the now independent college district and the Northern Wyoming Community College District, Gillette College will be able to plan its own graduation ceremonies this year.
The upcoming Gillette College graduation this May will be hosted by its newly established college district.
While that may seem obvious, switching the planning and hosting duties over to the Gillette Community College District is one of many in-the-weeds details that needed sorting as the district transitions from Sheridan.
