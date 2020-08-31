The occasional tire squeal intermixed with friendly chatter set the scene in downtown Gillette on Sunday morning as youth, parents and cycle enthusiasts gathered for a day filled with games, activities and prizes at the second annual Bikes, Trikes and Tykes event on Gillette Avenue.
Young cyclists of all ages competed in a series of events, including an obstacle course, drag race and a barrel race. Volunteers kept the times of each entrant and jotted down their scores on individual cards to keep track. After going through the gauntlet of activities, the top three of each age division were awarded a bike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.