Residents in a neighborhood in south Gillette are worried about what could be moving in next door after the Gillette City Council approved a developer’s request to resubdivide a 41-acre lot.
Homeowners in the Legacy Ridge subdivision, which is across the street from Buffalo Ridge Elementary, are worried that apartment complexes will be put up next to their neighborhood.
The city council approved the request on a 6-1 vote last week, with Councilman Tim Carsrud being the lone vote against it.
Stencil Group, a general contractor based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, submitted an application to resubdivide a 41-acre lot of empty land across the street from Flight Zone into two lots — a 35-acre lot and a 6-acre lot.
According to Stencil Group’s website, it specializes in multi-family housing communities, or apartments, with a heavy emphasis on affordable housing.
Members of the city council, as well as city staff, said if apartments were to be built on that land, the developer would have to go through the rezoning process. Meredith Duvall, a city planner, said a rezoning request for the property will go before the planning commission Tuesday.
For the residents of the Legacy Ridge subdivision, this is not what they signed up for when they moved in.
“I truly understand their feelings and their fear of what this property is probably headed for,” Carsrud said. “There’s some folks that have put life savings into nice homes.”
Terry Leu was the first resident to oppose this. He spoke against it at a planning commission meeting in July, and at the two city council meetings in August.
During the July meeting, Leu said one of the conditions he was told when he bought his property was that the subdivision would be one of the few to only be single family homes, without multi-family homes or mobile homes.
“Would you folks build a $500,000 house knowing there’s low-income (housing) going in your backyard? Would you waste your money on that? I sure wouldn’t,” he told the city council last week.
Jack Clary pointed out what’s happened at a nearby apartment complex.
“I’m sure you’re aware of what’s going on in South Fork,” he said. “Drug busts, shootings.”
Tammy Hermstad worried about the increase in traffic. She said Legacy Ridge is already congested, especially during the school year with people dropping off or picking up their kids at Buffalo Ridge.
She also worried about cars traveling south on Southern Drive trying to turn onto Tanner Drive. There’s no turning lane there right now, and if apartments are put in, that’ll only increase the traffic.
Right now, it’s zoned R-1, which is limited to single family residential structures, or houses. Rezoning it to R-3 or R-4 would allow for apartments to be built.
Councilwoman Trish Simonson said the developer is doing everything by the book and not breaking any rules, and that the city shouldn’t stand in the way of the developer, especially when it’s trying to help with the city’s housing crisis.
(5) comments
Have our local government elected officials (or at least those making the decisions on the current topic) thought seriously about the tradeoff of how much we are benefiting the tenants of affordable housing versus what the effects are on the local neighborhood? Have they conducted any short term/long term research on the matter? Have they given any consideration to the potential for increased homelessness? Increased crime? Increased burden on public services such as traffic, schools, healthcare? Potential loss of tax revenue as property values may decrease and thus profits to the community? Our local government needs to do a better job in defining the reason for their proposal. In my opinion, they have failed miserably.
Hello! Glad that you have pondering on the pros and cons. All your question should be one ofvthe considerations to be considered by the Council woman, Trish Simonson. Whatever, if we simply look at some well known subdivision and taking a tour to compare the houses or neighborhood of the Gillette Golf Course at 4600 Overdale Dr. and Bell Nob Club 1800 Country Club Rd; it is obvious that they had a very different consideration on the 'Rules and Regulations and Zoning. Ironically, council woman, Trish Simonson may be influenced by others in the City to do not see what it takeaway from the new neighborhood to really see ramifications that including home values would be to considering. Depreciation! Then, there are so much more to measure that Council woman, Trish Simonson did not consider herself, only to have presented a those propriety Market value! Now, we are in thar new generation with at their tip of their fings technology and or AI and not use it to at least justifying their decision. I am not getting her justification;-- it is not realistically acceptated by those like you and me. I praying that she really go back and compare the Building Codes of the Gillette Golf Course vs. Bell Nob Gokf Club building permit and Zones of both clubs and ages. We may be able to know better what are those gaps in regulation and Zones.
You may go to the City of Gillete to present your valid arguments. Furthermore, we vote for the betterment of people's life and Quallity Assure. We are not so blind as many are thinking we are when comes to know a better or best approached to be or not to be a better Citizens.
The zoning body can put a requirement in that the developer must provide a $750k pole barn for the city to use as a training/satellite station, since that seems to be a thing now. If South Fork is the crime hub it is purported to be, other area residents (RC Ranch, Remington Estates, TBHS) would likely support a closer LE presence. In reality the town has probably expanded to the point an actual second police station/precinct south of the present one could be justified. Instead of the old hand-me-down system that is currently employed, selling off all the repurposed government properties and using that revenue to fund actual expansion.
Oh no, can't have the "riff-raff" ruining the views of the "rich and famous of Campbell County"...hey NIBMYs, this is why housing is so ridiculously expensive; perhaps you could be a better neighbor as the Bible commands.
Veal sorry for the home owners of Legacy Ridge. If those apartments go in, their home market value drops! I’m sure that drop will not reflect on their property tax bill! The city council will not listen to the property owners, any more than they listen to their constituents on the hate crime ordinance! Don’t expect any help from the mayor, as that would require a back bone, which he lacks! I really hope next election we can get city council representation for those of us paying the property taxes instead of a bunch of bleeding heart liberals!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.