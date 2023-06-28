Weather
A storm cell moves Friday over Gillette. There's a severe thunderstorm watch for Campbell County until 9 p.m. Wednesday that could include large hail, heavy winds and the possibiltiy of a tornado.

 Ed Glazar

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Campbell County as storms enter the county moving east, including a possible funnel cloud that was spotted in Johnson County before 3 p.m., although the overall threat of a tornado remains low.

