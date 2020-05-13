Borrowing from the philosophy of Spider-Man, Wyoming residents need to understand that with great risk comes great responsibility.
That sums up Gov. Mark Gordon’s message to the state as he eases COVID-19 restrictions across the state. As many in the Cowboy State have clamored to open local and state economies, now that it’s finally happening, people need to be as vigilant as ever to protect themselves and their neighbors, he said.
Easing restrictions that have been in place for two months “comes with additional risk and that risk is something every Wyoming citizen is going to have to pay attention to,” Gordon said during a Wednesday afternoon COVID-19 briefing.
Earlier in the afternoon, he also announced the state will continue to ease its coronavirus restrictions after Friday, including allowing larger gatherings of people at churches, funeral homes, movie theaters and other performance venues.
He’s also allocating $17 million in CARES Act money to expand testing and bolster the state’s supply of personal protective equipment.
He said the reason Wyoming hasn’t been hit as hard by the coronavirus and can start to reopen its economy is because residents have been careful so far about spreading the disease.
“I am confident that the public and business community will continue to recognize that their actions will allow us to continue a safe, steady path forward,” he said in a press release announcing the new health orders. “It is important to remember that even as we ease restrictions, COVID-19 is still with us and will continue to be present in Wyoming for some time.”
The modified orders also allow indoor and outdoor dining statewide at restaurants and bars as long as other health measures are followed. Those include spacing between tables, that staff wear face coverings and be screened for the virus and increase sanitation.
Also, gym may now open locker rooms, offer personal training and provide group classes for up to 20 participants. Child care operations will be permitted to have up to 25 people in a classroom.
The governor said he’s heard the complaints of some that the public health orders infringe on personal rights, but he disagrees. Instead, people have responsibility to be safe and not exercise liberties at the expense of others.
“I think it is incredibly selfish of individuals to put others at risk,” Gordon said, adding that Wyoming actually has “been much looser than any other state” with its coronavirus response.
“The orders we have put in place seem to have worked,” he said. “I’m happy to be criticized because we had (so) few deaths.”
Special session
Gordon also said he’s excited for Friday’s special session of the state Legislature, where lawmakers will consider four bills to deal with the $1.25 billion Wyoming received in CARES Act money.
“It is my goal that this be a straightforward session,” he said.
Lawmakers are charged with quickly and efficiently doling out that money in the right way that addresses virus-related expenses and impacts, Gordon said. That includes creating a program to help renters and landlords and expanding workers compensation for people who may get the virus.
Asked if he could distribute that money himself if the Legislature gets bogged down, Gordon said that he doesn’t “really relish the thought of doing that. … I think the entire Legislature has every absolute right, and properly so, and has to be able to advise on those matters.”
