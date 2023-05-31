Campbell County Health celebrated National EMS Week last week by recognizing the work and time the local EMS team put in last year.
In 2022, CCH EMS responded to 6,236 incidents, which averages out to one call every 85 minutes. Out of those calls, more than two-thirds, or 4,139, resulted in someone being transported to the hospital. Collectively, EMS employees traveled 96,989 miles in 2022, or nearly equal to four trips around the world.
Shawna Cochran, CCH manager of EMS, said the department has 17 ambulances and 75 employees and covers nearly 10,000 square miles in three counties.
“We have bases in Gillette, Wright, Sheridan and Newcastle,” Cochran said in a press release. “CCH has been a trailblazer in regionalizing EMS services to ensure even the smallest communities have access to emergency services.”
Its services can extend into Montana, South Dakota, Converse County and Sheridan County.
Additionally, CCH EMS administered more than 1,700 IVs and nearly 4,000 medications in 2022. The EMS team is highly skilled, decisive, and experts at their craft. They meet patients in a critical moment of need with compassion and care that saves lives.
Campbell County Health has operated its own independent EMS service since 1975 and has steadily expanded since. Its experience in providing emergency medical services have resulted in its services being called upon by communities throughout the northeast Wyoming region.
Most recently, CCH began a joint venture with Sheridan Memorial Hospital to start up Wyoming Regional EMS, which provides EMS services throughout Sheridan County and is managed by CCH EMS.
Powder River Surgery Center gets certification for total joint replacement
The Powder River Surgery Center recently achieved certification by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care specifically for its orthopedic program focusing on total joint replacement.
The surgery center earned the association’s Advanced Orthopaedic Certification by undergoing an extensive self-assessment and an on-site survey by AAAHC expert surveyors, which includes doctors, nurses and administrators actively involved in ambulatory care, according to a press release. The survey is peer-based and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.
The certification demonstrates the use of evidence-based clinical practice guidelines, ongoing performance improvement strategies, and an effective organizational infrastructure aimed at providing safe and effective care, and it means the Powder River Surgery Center has met the highest level of nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality health care set by AAAHC.
While the onsite survey is an important component of the process, ongoing compliance and continuous improvement are part of the certification maintenance mindset that a facility should integrate into its daily activities long after the survey has been completed.
