Second Chance Ministries will put on a fundraising banquet complete with a dinner and auction at 5 p.m. Thursday at Equality Hall at Cam-plex. Dinner begins at 6 p.m.
The local nonprofit provides assistance for men and women released from incarceration in Campbell County as they rebuild their lives in the community. The ministry works with individuals in their first four months after release, helping rebuild their lives with a focus on Jesus Christ.
