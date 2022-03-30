Two more Campbell County residents have died of COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
When the state numbers were updated Tuesday, Wyoming had registered eight more COVID-19 related deaths, including the two Campbell County residents.
There have now been 147 deaths in Campbell County and 1,791 deaths statewide, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
One death involved an older adult Campbell County woman with health conditions putting her at increased risk of severe illness who died in March.
The other Campbell County death was of an adult woman who was hospitalized and also had health conditions putting her at an increased risk of severe illness or death.
There was just one active COVID-19 case in the county on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, as the number of new cases has stayed low in Wyoming throughout recent weeks.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Fully vaccinated Campbell County populations (as of March 28):
- All county residents: 28.93%
- Children (5-11): 3.84%
- Adolescents (12-17): 15.03%
- Adults (18 and older): 37.26%
- Seniors (65 and older): 66.85%
- Number of new confirmed cases: 1
- Number of probables: 1,168
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 12
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 10,925
- Number of active cases: 1
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 11,930
- New deaths: 1
- Overall deaths: 147
- Hospitalizations today: 0 (as of March 24)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 42
- Number of probables: 32,993
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 245
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 123,119
- Number of active cases: 59
- New deaths: 8
- Overall deaths: 1,791
- Hospitalizations today: 12 (as of March 24)
