The state’s death count from COVID-19 tripled Tuesday with the confirmation of four virus-related deaths, bringing the total to six. The Wyoming Department of Health reports all of the new deaths were from Fremont County and included an older man, older woman, adult man and adult woman. All had been hospitalized and two had existing conditions that put them at higher risk from the novel coronavirus.
“These announcements were difficult to make,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer, in a Health Department statement announcing them. “We’ve talking a lot about who has the highest risk of hospitalization and death related to this disease and that is important information.
“But the truth is anyone can get sick with COVID-19, anyone has a chance of a serious illness and anyone who is infected can pass COVID-19 on to others.”
Campbell County at 14
While the state is reporting more confirmation of coronavirus-related deaths, Campbell County’s tally of confirmed cases has increased by one to 14.
The latest local case is a woman in her 20s, Campbell County Public Health reports. Another lab-confirmed case who had been quarantined at home has been admitted to Campbell County Memorial Hospital, the first local case to require hospitalization. All but four of the county's cases have recovered, while Public Health is monitoring 16 households with possible positive cases.
Including the Campbell County cases, the latest Department of Health COVID-19 update has Wyoming at 322 so far and 119 probable cases. That accounts for four local probables. Of the confirmed cases, at least 254 have already recovered, the Department of Health reports.
Laramie County has the most COVID-19 cases at 76 (34 probable), followed by Teton at 62, (30) and Fremont at 51 cases (6). Also in double figures is Natrona County at 38 (10), Sheridan at 12 (4), Johnson at 11 cases (4) and Sweetwater at 10 (6).
Overall, 21 of Wyoming’s 23 counties have at least one confirmed case.
Campbell County's 14 cases is an average of 30.2 per 100,000 residents, while Teton's is 264.2.
There have so far been 7,158 COVID-19 tests reported to the state Health Department, including 3,670 from the State Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne and 3,488 from commercial labs.
In Campbell County, 350 tests have been reported. With 14 confirmed cases, that translates to an infection rate of 4%. The highest rate is in Teton County where its 62 cases and 563 tests means 11% of people tested are positive for the virus.
