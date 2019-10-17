A drawing music workshop with Edie Reno at the AVA Community Art Center is from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 26.
This introductory-level advanced drawing workshop will explore rhythm and tone in drawing through listening to music and expressing it visually. Topics covered will include mark-making, symbolism, movement in art and the relationship between visuals and sound.
