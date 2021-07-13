WyoGives Campbell County is hosting a downtown block party Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Big Lost Meadery and Brewery, and it will include a musical performance by local country artist Kellen Smith. Food from Ranch and Roost also will be available.
Big Lost Meadery and Ranch and Roost pledged 10% of sales that evening to WyoGives, which is an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network designed to bring the state together as one community to raise money and awareness for Wyoming’s nonprofits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.