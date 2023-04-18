Nathan Grotrian knows his new job comes with a tremendous amount of responsibility, but he’s excited to see what he can do.
In May, Grotrian, who is the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Campbell County, will lead the Campbell County Children’s Developmental Services.
He replaces Bob Tranas, who announced his resignation in February after 24 years at the Children’s Center, including more than seven years as the executive director.
Grotrian has been the director of the local Boys and Girls Club since the spring of 2019, when he replaced Patrick Collier.
Collier had been the club’s fourth director in 14 months, and he brought some much needed stability to the organization, leading it for two years. And Grotrian continued that, leading the organization for four years.
He said he’ll miss a lot of things about the Boys and Girls Club.
“The kids are what keep you coming back every day, seeing those smiles every day and those interactions,” he said. “That’s easily what I will miss the most.”
Bertine Bahige, the chairman of the Children’s Developmental Services Board, said the board narrowed down a pool of 10 candidates down to four finalists after two rounds of interviews.
Grotrian stood out to the board members for a number of reasons. He has a background in elementary education, so he understands how children learn, Bahige said. Additionally, his leadership experience with the Boys and Girls Club “makes him a double threat.”
“He still has a child’s spirit at heart, you can see it in the way he interacts with kids, see it in the way he conducts himself, but he also brought in some leadership skills that will benefit the center,” Bahige said.
While both the Children’s Center and Boys and Girls Club serve kids, they’re responsible for different demographics. The Boys and Girls Club serves kids ages 5 through 18. The Children’s Center serves kids from birth to 5 years old.
“It’s incredibly exciting to be able to really mold and provide meaningful and life changing impacts for so many young folks, so many families,” he said.
Grotrian said he feels good about where the Boys and Girls Club is at now compared to when he took over. In 2019, there were about 160 kids daily at the club. Now, it’s averaging 220 daily kids. Last year, it served 900 different kids.
His tenure at the organization included the pandemic years, when the club had to close for a short while. But even then, he and his staff were going door to door, dropping off weekly activity packets for their members.
He said he tried to “really create a tremendous amount of stability and trust in the employees,” and gave them credit for keeping the organization running smoothly every day.
“That drive to never give up is not easily replicated,” he said.
He also made sure all his employees had QPR training, knowing that for some kids, the Boys and Girls Club is the only place where they feel happy.
If there’s one thing Grotrian wishes he would’ve accomplished during his time at the club, it’s developing a “more thought-out teen program.” While there are a lot of elementary age kids there, it hasn’t served as many teenagers as he would’ve liked.
Devin Cady, the office manager, will serve as the interim director. She has more than 15 years of experience working at the organization, and Grotrian said she’ll do a fine job while the club searches for a new director.
“I joke that she’s the real boss here,” he said.
He already has been introduced to the kids at the Children’s Center earlier this month during Dress Like Bob Day, where the children were decked out in sweater vests in honor of the outgoing director.
He fielded a few questions from the kids, such as “what’s your name” and “what’s your favorite color,” he said.
But there’s a lot more to the job than dealing with kids. From the screenings to the home-based services to the multiple funding sources to keep track of, it can be overwhelming.
“I think the average person would look at that like a deer in headlights,” he said. “For me, it’s exciting.”
The Children’s Center has at least 20 years of experience in every department, Bahige said, so Grotrian will have a wealth of information to draw from. Bahige added he’s excited to see what Grotrian brings to the table.
“I’m also excited about the new ideas he’s going to bring forth, a different perspective,” he said. “I call it the next flavor, how can he continue the legacy of excellence that we have while adding his own flavor to the center?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.