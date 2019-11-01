For those trick-or-treaters who made the decision to brave the cold and go house to house in the neighborhood behind Sage Valley, they may have been treated to Hallard Jackson III's massive "House of Bones" display and full-size candy bars.
The display consisted of a yard full of bones and webs, tombstones, lights being cast on the house, a screen with dancing skeletons playing on it, a skeletal spider, numerous animatronics including a witch that towered over people, a fog machine and a Gobo light that displayed City of Bones on the side of the house.
