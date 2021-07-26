"Why are there so many people here?" a young skateboarder asked as he approached Half Pipe Alley along 4J Road on Friday morning.
The low rumble caused by the feverish rotation of skateboard wheels on the hard concrete of the skate park could be heard all the way from the parking lot, as nearly 20 people joined a handful of instructors to learn the basics of skateboarding during a day camp.
