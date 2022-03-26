I found myself last week sitting alone at a corner table in a restaurant. Three empty chairs surrounded me.
The food was beautifully well-plated and quite delicious. But there was something off. It wasn’t as satisfying to me.
I was more interested in watching the people around me than the food before me.
There was a first date. She nervously giggled. He would ask her a question and she would answer hesitantly, glancing down at her plate. Each time he would lower his head to catch her eyes.
There were the complete strangers who sat at a bar telling travel stories. First, Hawaii, then Mexico. One woman told the other all about her adopted son and how proud she was of him.
An older couple sat in the booth on the same side as one another, handing the one pair of reading glasses back and forth as they studied the menu. They sat so close to one another their legs were likely touching underneath the table. The unspoken words between them told me everything. Love. Happiness. Comfort. Trust. A long life spent together.
Another couple took turns feeding their baby who was saddled up in a high chair at the edge of their table. Occasionally, they buzzed their lips to make airplane sounds.
There was a group for a celebration. They all raised their glasses to toast. It was clear who they were celebrating. The light in the room seemed to attach to her. She wore a smile that sparkled more than the silver earrings that dangled from her ears.
I once had a college professor who would travel between her home in Washington and the university in Missouri. She spent a lot of time in airports people watching and would pass time by creating stories of them in her head.
I thought of her as I rested in the chair, observing all these moments colliding into one. I didn’t need to make up their stories. Their stories were very clear: friends, family, celebrations, happiness, love and, more importantly, shared lives in the most special of moments.
I’ve eaten plenty of meals alone. Breakfasts noshed in front of my computer. Salads and sandwiches finished while reading a book. Hamburgers grabbed from the drive-thru. Meals devoured over the sink while bouncing my babies in my arms.
We’ve all eaten alone, some of us more than others.
What that moment, this lonely meal, reminded me was that life is meant to be shared.
It made me think back to the weeks leading up to that moment and how many meals I shared with the most important people around me.
Personal pizzas created with my kids and their friends. Cookies sprinkled with love — and chocolate chips. A favorite meal made for a good friend for her birthday. Cheers! French onion soup to celebrate the spring equinox. Salud! A bottle of red wine opened. Tabs of beer popped. Sláinte! Early morning coffee sipped from underneath blankets watching the sunrise.
The sharing of food and drink has always been part of the human story. Food and drink are the riches that bring people together. It’s survival and sustenance. But it’s also stories, laughs, full bellies and the ultimate gift of presence.
I feel lucky — so grateful — to move though this life breaking bread and sharing this experience with so many wonderful humans. And, grateful for moments that remind me how lucky I am.
