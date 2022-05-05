AMERICAN ROAD: A 19-year-old man was ticketed for reckless driving after chasing after a 17-year-old in his car Wednesday night. The two had threatened each other online prior to the incident Wednesday and the investigation found that the 19-year-old drove after the other man for six miles up American Road, speeding, cutting off cars and attempting to block the road along the way, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The chase ended at the 17-year-old’s residence, where he threatened to shoot the 19-year-old for chasing him and where the 19-year-old grabbed his gun but claimed not to aim it at the other man. They were both given trespass notices from each other’s property.
