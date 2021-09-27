As the trees surrounding Bicentennial Park start to change over to fall colors, youngsters gathered en masse Saturday morning to lace up their soccer cleats one last time this fall season for the Campbell County Parks and Recreation youth soccer program.
Temperatures in the lower 80s made for a nice, warm morning for parents to huddle together around the perimeter of the series of fields and cheer on their kiddos and soak up some rays as fall looms just around the corner.
