Gillette College will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday due to the weather.
All evening classes and activities are canceled, President Janell Oberlander said in an email. Students should check with their teachers or on their Canvas accounts for updates from their classes.
Oberlander said that a decision about a school closure Wednesday will be made by 6 a.m.
