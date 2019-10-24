Things are sure to get a little spooky at the Powder River Symphony’s first concert of the season.
The symphony can’t promise heads won’t roll at its Halloween-themed concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Thuder Basin High School’s auditorium.
Under the direction of conductor Steven Trinkle, this electrifying concert features “The Funeral March of a Marionette,” a short piece by Charles Gounod best known as the theme music for the television program “Alfred Hitchcock Presents.”
They symphony will also play Felix Mendelssohn’s “The Hebrides,” also known as “Fingal’s Cave,” which is the background music in several cartoons.
“In the Hall of the Mountain King,” a very well-known and popular song composed by Edvard Grieg, also will be played as well as a mix of classical and popular music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, Modest Mussorgsky, Camille Saint-Saens and Maurice Ravel.
It would not be a Halloween performance without The Phantom of the Opera.
“For a Halloween type concert, it’s going to be great,” said Genie Burkett, the symphony’s manager.
General admission tickets are $20 each and are available at the door or through Eventbrite. Children younger than 18 are free; senior citizens and military may buy discounted tickets at the door for $15.
Burkett said many of the players will be dressed in costumes and she hopes the audience will dress in their costumes as well.
For more information, visit the Powder River Symphony Facebook page at facebook.com/prsymphony/ or the Powder River Symphony website, prsymphony.org/wp.
The symphony’s second show of the season will be “New Year’s Day in Vienna” on New Year’s Day.
This year will be the first time in 30 years the symphony will forgo its Christmas concert.
“We were running into way too many scheduling conflicts, said Burkett. “Christmas is overloaded with what people can go to.”
This concert is funded in part by a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Powder River Energy Corp. Operation RoundUp program, Rocky Mountain Foundation, Holiday Inn Express, First Interstate Bank, Ida Snead State Farm Insurance and the individual and corporate donors who make the PRS season possible.
Boo Fest
There will be more than just boos and bumps during the annual Boo Fest on Saturday at the Third Street Plaza in downtown Gillette.
The free family event runs from noon to 3 p.m. and will be loaded with activities.
“The schedule is packed this year,” said organizer Jessica Seders. “There is something going on the whole time.”
Usual activities will be offered like wagon rides, carnival games, painting pumpkins and a costume contest for kids, adults, groups and pets.
- There will be a pumpkin pie contest at 2 p.m. followed by a pumpkin carving contest at 2:30 p.m.
- The pumpkin drop from the top of a fire truck will happen at 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Gillette Ave and Third Street.
- This year, 1,000 rubber duckies will be dropped as part of a 50/50 drawing. Ducks will be for sale at the event. The numbered duck closest to the dot wins.
- Two pumpkin pinatas will empty as the finale of the event.
There will be free cotton candy and a photo booth at the event. Candy will also be handed out throughout.
Run from the monsters
Prior to Boo Fest, the Razor City Runners will host the annual Ghostly Gallop 5K starting from the Third Street Plaza.
Registration for the run/walk begins at 9 a.m. at the plaza. The 3.1-mile route includes a loop around Lasting Legacy Park.
Walkers may start any time. The kids fun run beings at 10 a.m. Runners start immediately after the kids fun run.
Prizes for best kids, adults, pets and group costumes.
The run is free to participate in, but the Razor City Runners will accept donations.
Knock the chill off at Charity Chili Cook-Off
Expect to find a lot of treats at the 34th annual Charity Chili Cook-Off from 2-8 p.m. Saturday.
The fundraising event, which features red and green chili, special salsa and guacamole from more than 20 teams, benefits the Council for Community Services and the YES House in Gillette.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10 years old and children 4 and younger are free.
Tickets allow participants to taste the chili, salsa and guacamole and also vote for People’s Choice awards. The event includes kids games, laser tag, pumpkin decorating and costume contests.
This year at 8 p.m. will be a drawing for a $500 cash raffle along with live auctions for two quilts made by Kay Praska. One quilt is made from Crown Royal bags and the other from old Chili Cook-Off T-shirt designs.
For teams, businesses or people who would like to compete, sign up before 3 p.m. Friday. The cost is $60 for the red or green chili categories and $40 for the salsa or guacamole. Setup begins at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Call Kay Praska at 307-689-3538 or Arnie Davis at 307-680-9599,
It’s fun to be frightened
Get a little spooked at the Campbell County Public Library’s annual frightfully fun Family Fright Night at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
The hour-long event is geared toward young children from preschool to first grade. Everyone is invited to dress in their favorite costumes (not too scary or gory) and join the children’s staff for stories, skits and music.
DARE officers will speak about safe trick-or-treating and there will be a healthy snack provided by Cent$ible Nutrition.
Everyone attending must have a ticket.
Free tickets are available at the Children’s Department desk on a first-come, first-served basis.
Donations of nonperishable food items will be collected for the local Soup Kitchen each evening.
Stop by the library at 2101 S 4J Road to check for a ticket or call 307-682-3223.
Make a descent into The Realm of Darkness
The Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County has built a haunted house called The Realm of Darkness.
The fall fundraiser, also known as the scariest night of your life, is from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Oct. 31.
The cost is $5 per person or $25 per person for unlimited access that night only; or $20 per family of up to seven people.
The entrance is the alley side of the club at 410 Lakeside Drive, the former Lakeway Elementary School.
All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club.
Run from — or like — a zombie on Saturday
The Rotary Clubs of Gillette are hosting a 5K Zombie Polio Run at 9:15 a.m. Saturday at Espresso Lube, 605 W. Lakeway.
Registration is from 8 to 9 a.m. and the $20 registration fee includes a free pumpkin.
Runners are encouraged to dress as a zombie or other Halloween costume.
Prizes will be awarded for best costume and fastest runners by age group.
Proceeds will go toward efforts to eradicate polio around the world.
For more information, visit the clubs’ Facebook at @GilletteRotary or email jtuomela@firstam.com.
A delightful Dead End
The Sons of the American Legion are hosting their 10th annual Dead End Haunted House next week.
The haunted house will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on the second floor of the American Legion, 200 Rockpile Boulevard.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, it will be open from 6-9 p.m., and on Halloween from 5-10 p.m.
Admission is $4 per person. All proceeds will go to benefit local veterans, high school scholarships and the Legion’s Child Welfare Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.