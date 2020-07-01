There will be no athletics at Gillette and Sheridan colleges when classes resume for the 2020-21 school year in the fall.
The Northern Wyoming Community College District board of trustees met in Sheridan on Wednesday evening, but did not consider a proposal by the Gillette College Foundation to salvage the Pronghorns athletics programs, which were cut last week, along with athletics at Sheridan College.
The move is expected to save the district $2.8 million this next school year and makes up the bulk of an overall budget cut of nearly $4 million.
It also came as a sudden and unwelcome surprise for the coaches and student-athletes at the schools, along with the Sheridan and Gillette communities.
Hoping to salvage the athletics programs here, the Gillette College Foundation offered a proposal to the college district board to raise $532,000 in private money to continue sports at the college this fall.
But the college district board did not consider the foundation's proposal.
Rodeo at both schools wasn't eliminated entirely like other athletics programs, but will continue with a reduced budget, the college district has said.
This is a developing story and will be updated. Also, see this weekend's print edition of the News Record for more on Campbell County's reaction to the decision to cut athletics at Gillette College.
