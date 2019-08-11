Much ado about fire Fireworks and dried-out grasses spell fire danger, but Campbell County Fire Department Division Chief J.R. Fox said he’s worked with PGI and Cam-plex to put a number of precautions in place to reduce the potential for problems. A fire guard of bladed land around Cam-plex’s fence lines was done to stop any fire that might start. Hay in the the north pasture at Cam-plex was mowed and baled later than usual to reduce the amount of fuel that had time to grow. Some 16-foot firebreaks were mowed into the vegetation that did regrow. The Fire Department will have extra trucks and crews on Cam-plex grounds and in the Collins Heights and Fox Park subdivisions in case sparks travel. A truck will be assigned to the infield during the show and the Fire Department will leave a wildland fire truck with the PGI crew. In past years during PGI shows, there have been some small fires that developed in the fireworks fallout area at Cam-plex. Those are extinguished after the show. Fox said PGI allows only its crews in that area during shows for safety reasons, so fire crews wait until the end of the show to attack the flames. Otherwise, PGI would have to stop the shows to put out the fires.

If you go Where: Morningside Park, Cam-plex When: Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday; shows begin at about 9:30 p.m.; gates open at 7 p.m. Cost: For a carload, it costs $50 per night; limit of six people per vehicle; buses, motor coaches and campers will not be allowed without previous arrangements; individual passes cost $15; only cash is accepted at the gate, but there will be ATMs on site. What to bring: Lawn chairs, blankets, bug spray, rain coats, cash What not to bring: Dogs, coolers What if it rains?: Cam-plex will do its best to get word out before 5 p.m. the day of a show if it looks like the show will have to be postponed due to rain. Makeup days are Monday, Thursday and Saturday. If it’s just sprinkling, though, the show will go on.

What about the dogs? According to the American Kennel Club, more dogs go missing on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year, and part of that is due to fireworks. This week with PGI in town, dog owners should be prepared and take precautionary measures. Dogs will not be allowed on Cam-plex grounds during the shows. Mary Melaragno, president of the Fur Kids Foundation, said dog and cat owners should make sure the information on their pets’ microchips and name tags are up to date so that if they run away, it will be easier to find them. If you have a dog with severe anxiety, talk to your vet about ways to calm it down. There are several options, she said, including a thunder coat or some type of medication. And help out your dogs by giving them something else to hear. “Turn on a fan, turn on a TV, just to drown out as much (of the sound of fireworks) as you can,” she said.