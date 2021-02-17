Gov. Mark Gordon will have competition if he chooses to run for re-election next year.
Rex Rammell, a Republican and perennial candidate for public office, announced Wednesday his candidacy for governor.
Rammell unsuccessfully ran against Liz Cheney for the U.S. House in 2016 and finished a distant third in a run for governor in 2018, where he secured 6,751 votes as a Constitution Party candidate.
After many campaigns for public office in Idaho, Rammell, a veterinarian, moved to Gillette in 2012 and now lives in Rock Springs.
Saying that "things have changed a lot in two years" since his last campaign, Rammell said he feels compelled to run, especially with recent developments from President Joe Biden's administration to curtail fossil fuels.
"I think my position on public lands is going to be very strong," he said, adding that as governor, he could have more influence in fighting those policies.
Rammell spoke with the Gillette News Record briefly by phone this morning while making rounds across the state announcing his campaign. He'll be in Gillette later Wednesday afternoon and we'll post a story with more information about his decision.
(1) comment
Mr. Rammell would be better off running again for WY’s US House seat. The US Constitution Article IV § 2 gives Congress the power to acquire or dispose of federal lands “without limitation" according the the US Supreme Court.
