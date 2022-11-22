Starting Tuesday, Nov. 29, families can sign up for the annual Christmas Craft Day from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 17 at the Campbell County Rockpile Museum.
Children between the ages of three and 12 are invited to join in the fun with a parent or grandparent to make holiday projects just in time for Christmas. The program is free but space is limited to 60 children and reservations are required.
