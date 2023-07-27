Jaydan Linneman readily awaited the next fishing line.
Sitting behind a wall of “water,” the 12-year-old prepped the Goldfish crackers and prizes she would soon attach to the empty clothespin hanging off the end of the line. Soon enough, the next youngster in line cast into the faux water and Jaydan got to work.
Picking up the crackers, she attached them to the baited hook and tugged on the end. Sometimes it took a few tugs before the children realized they’d caught a “fish,” the attached prize, and reeled in their treat.
The fishing line was a popular game in the Wyoming Room Wednesday afternoon as children hustled their way around the end-of-summer party. Jumping from the fishing line to a bean bag toss, cake walk and ping pong toss, the children also enjoyed a s’mores snack to keep them going. Teens completed their own activities downstairs before drawing for the grand prizes that included Bluetooth speakers, a Polaroid camera and a giant jar of pickles.
And although some were passing through for the day, many had also joined in the fray as a celebration of the library’s summer reading program.
Rhyan Coulter, 4, was one such avid book reader, although she clarified that she wasn’t exactly doing all of the reading.
“I don’t know how to read,” she explained. “But my mom’s been reading to me.”
She said she likes most books but her favorite at the moment involve Heidi Heckelbeck, the titular character in Wanda Coven’s series. Heidi is an elementary school student who deals with everyday challenges and even brings home things like rabbits in some books, Rhyan’s mom Jessica said.
Rhyan and her brother Phoenix, 5, were lined up at the ping pong toss, ready to give it their best shot. They viewed the party as a celebration for the reading they’d accomplished so far this summer, something their mother makes sure they stay on top of every year.
“I love to read,” Coulter said. “I went to school to be a teacher actually so we do a lot of reading. I love to read and I think it may be rubbing off.”
Shawntelle Curtis, 8, also said her mom was a major part of her reading experience over the summer. Currently, the two are diving into a murder mystery where Shawntelle thinks she has the culprit pinned down.
She said she hadn’t been a part of the summer reading program but was impressed with the party at the library Wednesday. In the future, she may check out the program a little earlier than the end of July.
The summer reading program kicked off in June and will run through Aug. 26.
Marcy Mathis, youth services coordinator, said the summer has gone well so far. In the teen section, kids have the option to either read based off of minutes or pages. The more they read, the more tickets they have to spread across their grand prize entries.
They can also win major prizes like pizza, books or vinyl stickers by reading 150 minutes or pages. But they are capped at 1,650 for those prizes.
“I have some turn in their minutes just like that,” Mathis said, “others, it will take them about through the summer to reach.”
Although the grand prizes were raffled off in the end-of-summer party, teens and kids can still enjoy the summer a little while longer with the final day to pick up reading prizes set for Aug. 26.
