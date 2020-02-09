The Red Cross of Wyoming is assisting two people who were displaced from their homes after an apartment fire on Eagles Crest Circle in Gillette on Tuesday.
The Gillette Police Department responded to a fire in an apartment and were able to evacuate the occupants of four apartments. No one was hurt. Campbell County firefighters put down the flames. The fire’s cause remains unknown.
