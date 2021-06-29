The Campbell County Public Library is hosting its second annual literary scavenger hunt.
People will go to a different city park each week and look for a round, wooden block with the library’s logo on it. The blocks will have riddle clues on them. Those who complete the weekly hunt will get a sticker and be entered into a raffle, said Sarah Marrington, reference services specialist.
