While school is out for Thanksgiving break, the Campbell County Public Library will have drop-in craft days for kids ages preschool through sixth grade.
Children can stop by the library from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Nov. 29 and 30 to make crafts.
