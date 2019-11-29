Santa has officially landed in Gillette. Crowds of kids and parents at the Campbell County Fire Department came running to the edge of the field on Wednesday, narrowing their eyes as they looked towards the sky, not looking for reindeer, but for a helicopter.
Soon the helicopter came into sight as parents raised their phones to take photos and videos of the landing. The helicopter circled several times, growing closer to the ground each time before the red-suited man came into view. Raising a hand and waving to the crowd.
