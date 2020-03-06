A man sentenced Thursday to prison for defrauding the Boy Scouts and a 76-year-old woman of more than $150,000 has been implicated in another case.
A 63-year-old woman reported to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office that she paid Jason Barnum $2,000 with a cashier’s check to do roof and siding work at her house on Blackbird Road in November.
Barnum allegedly did not do the work, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said Friday.
She filed the report after reading about other charges against Barnum.
Barnum, 43, was charged earlier this week with two counts of felony fraud and three counts of misdemeanor fraud for allegedly taking money to do work on homes and then never showing up to do the work.
Those counts date back to Nov. 4 — 10 days before he pleaded guilty to three counts of theft and one count of obtaining goods by false pretenses. A condition of his plea agreement was that he was to pay $10,000 in restitution on or before his sentencing Thursday.
Barnum’s attorney, Senior Assistant Public Defender Greg Steward, said Thursday a News Record story about Barnum “hit Barnum hard” and interfered with his ability to get a job.
But he didn’t explain how news coverage affected Barnum’s ability to complete jobs he’s alleged to have not done in the latest charges.
In those cases, homeowners reportedly contacted Barnum through Facebook to do work on their homes, ranging from installing flooring, to repairs to painting, according to affidavits filed in the case. In each of them, he asked for about half the cost of the job upfront, which the homeowners paid. But then he didn’t show up to do the work, often citing illness as an excuse, according to the affidavits.
The total he was paid in those cases was $6,350, according to court documents.
The delineating mark in obtaining property by false pretenses (fraud) between a misdemeanor and a felony is $1,000. That means that if the County Attorney’s Office files another charge against Barnum in the latest case, it could be a felony since the woman paid him $2,000 to do roofing and siding work.
Barnum will serve nine to 13 years in prison under the sentences handed down Thursday by District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke.
He remains in Campbell County jail.
